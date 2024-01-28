Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Celtic Festival goers celebrate rain or shine

Celtic Festival goers celebrate rain or shine
WFTX
Celtic Festival goers celebrate rain or shine
Celtic Festival goers celebrate rain or shine
Posted at 6:21 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 18:21:15-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Shamrocks and Guinness signal the return of the Celtic Festival in Fort Myers' River District.

The festival had its 20th anniversary at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

Brian Craig, City of Fort Myers event coordinator, says this year was their most successful yet with more than 7,000 attendees.

Even with the Sunday morning drizzle, more than 2,000 came out to enjoy day two's festivities.

“It’s kind of a New Year’s tradition to come back out right before it starts warming up and get together," said Craig. "Today we got the overcast, the wind is blowing, but it’s still warm. It’s really a beautiful day to be down on the river.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023