Celtic Festival goers celebrate rain or shine

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Shamrocks and Guinness signal the return of the Celtic Festival in Fort Myers' River District.

The festival had its 20th anniversary at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater.

Brian Craig, City of Fort Myers event coordinator, says this year was their most successful yet with more than 7,000 attendees.

Even with the Sunday morning drizzle, more than 2,000 came out to enjoy day two's festivities.

“It’s kind of a New Year’s tradition to come back out right before it starts warming up and get together," said Craig. "Today we got the overcast, the wind is blowing, but it’s still warm. It’s really a beautiful day to be down on the river.”