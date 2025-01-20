FORT MYERS, Fla. — The men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated kicked off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s day in Fort Myers with a unity breakfast, but the celebration didn't stop there.

Your Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, went to the march and spoke with folks in the community as they shared how his legacy impacts their lives today.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report :

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Fort Myers at a breakfast and a march

Hundreds of people crowded Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard on Monday morning.

Folks marched from Dunbar Jupiter Hammon Library to the Centennial Park Amphitheater.

Fox4: How does MLK's life and legacy impact your life today?

"It's afforded so many made it so many opportunities for us to be able to be leaders," says Carroy Bethea, member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, inc

"I'm really thankful that I had this opportunity to be out here because I probably wouldn't be able to be dressed in this uniform at the moment," Mariah Strong, a cadet for the Dunbar High School JROTC.

Fire chief Tracy McMillian says King pressed for equality and justice and that people should stand up for their beliefs.

"I love this opportunity to come together as a collective, as a community, to be able to actually just cherish that dream," says Fire Chief McMillian.

As I marched with Mariah Strong and Carroy Bethea, they said that what you saw on MLK Boulevard on Monday was not a parade but a march with a message.

"Freedom for everybody to be who they want to be," says Richard Scudder, march attendee.

At the unity breakfast, Mayor Kevin Anderson said we must look at how far we have come.

"But also, what's equally, if not more important, is we need to acknowledge that there is still work to be done," says Mayor Kevin Anderson. "That needle still has room to move, and we should never forget that."

A few community trailblazers, like Charles Barnes, Councilperson Theresa Watkins Brown, and Dr. Darryl Clare, received the 2025 Keeper of the Dream.