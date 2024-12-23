Car crashes into downtown Fort Myers apartment, one injured

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person injured in downtown Fort Myers.

Car crashes into downtown Fort Myers apartment gate, one injured

The incident happened off Fowler Street between First and Second Street, where a car reportedly struck the outside gate of the Ivy Apartments.

Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash, but black skid marks and damage on the gate were visible at the scene. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.