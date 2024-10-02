Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

CALOOSAHATCHEE BRIDGE RAMP CLOSURE: Begins Wednesday

FDOT says the closure will allow crews to connect a sidewalk along the loop to the existing sidewalk on First Street across from Centennial Park.
FDOTRampClosure.jpg
FDOT
FDOTRampClosure.jpg
Posted

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation says the southbound exit loop ramp from the Caloosahatchee Bridge in downtown Fort Myers will close Wednesday night for four weeks (if there are no weather delays).

FDOTrampclosure.jpg

FDOT says the closure will allow crews to connect a sidewalk along the loop to the existing sidewalk on First Street across from Centennial Park.

Driver heading southbound are asked to use the following detour to access Downtown Fort Myers:

  • Turn right on McGregor Boulevard
  • Turn right on Altamont Avenue
  • Turn right onto West First Street

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood