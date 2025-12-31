Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

Businesses in Southwest Florida prepare for frigid New Year's Eve

Sip and Sizzle said it will help provide heaters and blankets to customers
Restaurants planning to put heaters outside for customers
Fox 4
Restaurants planning to put heaters outside for customers
Posted

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Businesses across Southwest Florida are getting ready to welcome customers on New Year's Eve, despite the frigid temperatures.

Emily Hamburger, manager of Sip and Sizzle, said the restaurant has been getting calls from customers, concerned about the cold.

"No one was expecting this when they made the reservation a month ago, so we are trying to adjust and take care of all of those reservations as much as we possibly can," she said.

The restaurant, along with several others, said they will be providing heaters and blankets for guests. But, it's a good idea to bundle up before you head outside.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Miyoshi Price