Businesses in Southwest Florida prepare for frigid New Year's Eve

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — Businesses across Southwest Florida are getting ready to welcome customers on New Year's Eve, despite the frigid temperatures.

Emily Hamburger, manager of Sip and Sizzle, said the restaurant has been getting calls from customers, concerned about the cold.

"No one was expecting this when they made the reservation a month ago, so we are trying to adjust and take care of all of those reservations as much as we possibly can," she said.

The restaurant, along with several others, said they will be providing heaters and blankets for guests. But, it's a good idea to bundle up before you head outside.