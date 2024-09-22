Watch Now
WATCH: Explosive fire knocked out power to part of downtown Ft Myers

The fire appeared to be electrical in nature and was on the opposite side of the fence from Edison Estates.
Some kind of electrical fire next to the fence of Edison Estates continued to send out blasts of sparks and flames until first-responders appeared to cut a power supply.
FORT MYERS, Fla — Just before 8:00 Saturday night, residents along First Street saw a bright flash and heard an explosion, shortly after it began rain in downtown Fort Myers.

Click below to see what the dangerous situation was like:

Electrical fire knocks out power to part of downtown Ft Myers Saturday night

Because FOX 4's journalists live in the same areas they cover day in and day out, FOX 4 had the only crew on the scene to see periodic bursts of flames and showers of sparks, as the surrounding lighting, from street lights to lights inside homes, would flash on and off.

The fire was burning in a lot behind a church, next to the Pinchers and along the fence with the Edison Estates. Multiple first responders were on scene, and it appeared firefighters eventually found the power supply to the fire and cut it off, to stop the sparks. As of Saturday night, there was no word on what caused the malfunction, and no word of any injuries.

Firefighters assessed the situation after appearing to cut the power supplying an electrical fire along First Street.

At one point, Florida Power and Light reported 2,209 customers were without power due to the fire. Power for majority of customers was restored by the promised time of 9:30pm.

