BETTER SERVICE: Fort Myers talks demoing old cell tower and putting up a new one

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers city officials discussed plans to replace the cell tower at the Bonaire Tower once it is torn down.

Fort Myers talks about old cell tower demolition & allowing a new one on city land

The existing cell tower near the Bonaire Tower will be torn down any day now.

During a city work session on Monday in Fort Myers, presenters say people in the area will experience horrible cell service if they don't replace it. The discussion was not to replace or not; it was about where it would best fit the community's needs.

They propose moving it near the Fort Myers Country Club maintenance facility.

"We have to make sure we can provide services at the same time, not do something that detracts from the overall beauty of our city," says Mayor Kevin Anderson.

Mayor Anderson says folks should experience better coverage if the proposed location is accepted.

"I would hope the council will move in the direction of finding the best location to make sure we enhance service, that we don't decrease service," says Mayor Anderson. During the meeting, the council discussed another location for the company to check out: a housing authority site across from the country club called the Algoman Pontiac lot.

"One of the things we're putting it at the proposed location, at the maintenance facility on the golf course, is it will actually generate about $42,000 a year revenue for the city," says Mayor Anderson.

He says that could go into future projects and maintenance for the golf course.

They talked about the aesthetic of the potential tower. "I'm sure they can come up with something that will not stick out," says Mayor Anderson, referring to the tower's design. "I mean, you'll know it's a tower, but it won't look like your typical tower, so it'll be somewhat pleasing to the eye."