BAY STREET YARD: New spot opens 5 days early in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bay Street Yard opened five days early in the heart of downtown Fort Myers.

The outdoor spot seats more than 300 people who can eat at any of the three food trucks here serving Mexican, American and Asian cuisine.

Bay Street Yard also has two bars and a stage for live entertainment.

Co-owner David Fry says it's a place to socialize and be entertained.

“We want people to walk away saying this place is cool, and they really treated me well,” he said.

The outdoor dining experience has a private VIP area upstairs, and it can also be rented.

Bay Street Yard is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.