ART HEIST IN FORT MYERS: "Imitation is no longer the best form of flattery, I think theft is"

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It has all the intrigue of a summer adventure blockbuster movie.

Except it happened in downtown Fort Myers. And it involves a high school student.

"I was so flattered that someone liked my thing so much that they would take it," Isis McGhee says.

Someone took her painting right off the wall at the Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center. It happened last month during an art show that featured Fort Myers high school students.

The thief took a painting of a linx.

Isis McGee Picture of the painting stolen from a Fort Myers art show

"She's the first person in the history of Davis Art Center after 15 years of them being there that had a piece of artwork stolen, so that set the whole tone for me going, 'Right on, that's my daughter!,'" Isis' father, Trever, says.

Surveillance video shows the thief walk into the museum and pull the painting off the wall.

Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center Surveillance photo taken from video inside the art center

Fort Myers Police say other cameras show the thief walk outside into the the getaway car.

Sidney and Berne Davis Art Center Picture of suspected thief and getaway car

Police say they used the video and facial recognition technology to trace the thief to Miami. So far, they say they have not found him.

Isis says the heist is a confidence boost. She was surprised that someone would risk jail time just to have one of her paintings.

"I was so flattered that someone liked my thing so much that they would take it," she said. Her art focuses on raising awareness for endangered and extinct animal species.

Fox 4 High school artist, Isis McGee, holds up one of her paintings

"Imitation is no longer the best form of flattery, I think theft is," Isis said.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact The Fort Myers Police Department.