ALL HANDS ON DECK: Hundreds of boats are on display for the 52nd Fort Myers Boat Show in downtown

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 52nd annual Fort Myers Boat Show has kicked off in downtown, and with more than 400 vessels on display its the largest boat show in Southwest Florida.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report from the 52nd Fort Myers Boat Show:

Hundreds of boats are on display for the 52nd Fort Myers Boat Show in downtown

“There are 400-500 boats on display, I think there are over 100 boat manufacturers represented at the show,” said John Good, the event manager. “There are every kind of boat that you can imagine.”

Good told Fox 4 that despite the downtown’s Caloosahatchee coastline being covered with boats, there is more to the event than just the vessels.

“The Caloosa Sound Convention center is full of all kinds of accessory products from engines to boat lifts to electronics and all the other stuff people love,” said Good. “I always say it's a great place to do a little pre-Christmas shopping.”

Boat dealers like Kyle Petrick with Bay Marine of Southwest Florida, said the boat show allows potential customers to get hands on with a boat they are interested in.

Fox 4. Kyle Petrick with Bay Marine of Southwest Florida speaks with Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk at the Fort Myers Boat Show.

“The customers can only do so much research online, a lot of people like to come out and touch and feel and get on the boat and pick through it,” said Petrick. “So, it's really important for us and the customers to be able to check the boats out in person rather than just reading about them and looking at them online."

For smaller businesses, the Fort Myers Boat Show can help connect customers with their products.

Jay Yung, with Further Customs, is showcasing portable catamarans that he described as “golf carts for the water.”

“We have two sizes of catamarans, they are packable into a bag, they are about 125lbs dry weight and are meant to be completely portable, along with building it with quality,” said Yung.

Fox 4. Further Customs portable catamarans at the Fort Myers Boat Show.

He said having a spot at boat shows is crucial for small businesses in an industry dominated by large companies.

“The small business atmosphere in the marine industry can be kind of tough to break into, as you know there are a lot of big brands out there and one of the key ways to expand our brand is to do these shows,” said Yung. “It allows us to get in touch with the public, get valuable feedback and that allows us to provide a better product and service.”

The Fort Myers Boat Show is open Saturday from 10am-6pm, and Sunday from 10am-5pm. Admission to the event is $20, children 15-year-old and younger get in free with a paid adult.

Parking and a shuttle service is available for free at the City of Palms Park.