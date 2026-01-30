All Florida driver license exams to be administered only in English

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced that beginning Feb. 6, all driver license knowledge and skills exams will be administered exclusively in English.

The change applies to all driver license classifications.

Previously, tests for most non-commercial licenses were available in multiple languages, while Commercial Learner’s Permit and Commercial Driver License exams were limited to English and Spanish.

Under the updated policy, all driver license testing statewide will now be conducted only in English.

FLHSMV says it has updated its testing system statewide to reflect the change. Language translation services will no longer be allowed during knowledge or skills exams, and printed tests in languages other than English will be removed.

State officials say the move is aimed at promoting clear communication, better understanding of traffic laws, and safer roadways for both Floridians and visitors.