AFTER IAN: Lee County commissioners accept $228 million for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County commissioners accepted $228 million in federal funding for Hurricane Ian recovery.

Your Fort Myers community correspondent, Miyoshi Price, met with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to see where some money will go.

"We will receive $13 million, which is a huge amount of money which will definitely take the brunt of the cost of this phase 1 of our Center of Hope revitalization project," says Terryn Baah-Acheamfour, the director of Program Services Salvation Army Center of Hope.

Lee County, its six municipalities, the Lee County School District, LCEC, and non-profit organizations will receive funding for about 20 projects.

"We’ll be able to offer a community shelter for hurricanes, as well as will be able to offer more shelter phase for both families and single individuals, as well as enhance our life recovery programs with these dollars that were receiving," Baah-Acheamfour said.

Take a look at some of the cities and projects coming to your neighborhood:

Bonita Springs: Ragsdale/Pennsylvania/Arroyal Corridor street improvements.

Cape Coral: Community recreation center and disaster shelter ($29.9 million) will have after-school care, day camps, behavioral and therapeutic activities for individuals with disabilities, adult education and vocational training, and other programs during normal operations. In an emergency, it will transition into a disaster shelter, providing a safe haven for residents. Weir Rehabilitation or replacement project ($10.8 million) will help improve the small dams across the city’s waterways; planning initiatives ($4 million) will support emergency communications planning.

Estero: Broadway Avenue West improvements.

Fort Myers: Salvation Army Center for Hope Campus, S.T.A.R.S. Complex expansion, Category 3 hurricane shelter, and wellfield expansion.

Fort Myers Beach: North Island Water Tower and Facility Project, parks and recreation revitalization; Moss Marina Booster Pump Station Relocation LCU. Those three projects will share about $13 million in funding.

Lee County Electric Cooperative: Cherry Estates

Lee County: Pine Island Fire Station 2 ($5 million), resilient communications towers, EMS Base/Safe Room, county-wide drainage improvements, satellite shop replacement, and underground fuel tank replacement.

School District of Lee County: Shelter hardening and generator installation.

Sanibel Island: FISH of SANCAP building elevation, hardening, associated site improvements; Fire Station 171 reconstruction; road reconstruction.