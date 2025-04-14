A woman is being moved from a Fort Myers Housing Authority complex due to mold

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Imagine living with organic growth for months and being told that solutions are in the works but nothing is done.

FOX 4's Fort Myers community correspondent Miyoshi Price have been following this organic growth issue for months. The woman living with this problem texted her and said the housing authority has not helped her move to another home.

On Monday, Price started reaching out to her contact with the housing authority and management of Easy Pointe Place, and the woman said she started to see some action.

Latoya Jackson said there was organic growth when she moved to Easy Pointe Place apartments in January.

She said it's in the bathroom, her closet, and even next to her food items.

In March, NDC Property Management identified the substance people live with as "organic growth."

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention highlights moldas, "Mold is a fungal growth that forms and spreads on various kinds of damp or decaying organic matter. There are many different mold species that form in many different colors. However, the color of the mold does not necessarily indicate that the mold is more or less dangerous. Molds are sometimes referred to as mildew."

Jackson was concerned about leaving her stuff in the unit while management takes the week to solve her problem. She was worried that more mold would sit on her items and damage them even more.

"I really don't have anywhere else to go, but I feel like if they give me a week in a motel that's not going to fix the problem, because the mold is inside the walls," said Jackson

In March, the management company, NDC Property Management, told me a comprehensive inspection had taken place and was completed on the first of February.

Statement from Housing Authority regarding remediation at East Pointe Place Phase 1:

"The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers prioritizes the health and safety of our residents. After a resident raised concerns about possible organic growth in some units, NDC Property Management – which manages East Pointe Place Phase 1 – conducted a comprehensive inspection of all units within East Pointe Place Phase 1 in February. The management company confirmed that it is continuing outreach to individuals identified as having the greatest need to support the relocation and remediation process, and in some cases, is awaiting necessary paperwork from residents to move forward. Remediation work is scheduled to begin this week."

Rick Elwood, senior vice president of NDC Property Management, shared that as the contracted maintenance organization, the company is committed to the excellent management of the properties under its umbrella.

Any residents with outstanding concerns related to this issue are asked to escalate their request to Erlandie Simms of the Housing Authority by calling 239-344-3253 or emailing erlandies@hacfm.org.

Jackson reached out to FOX 4 about this issue in January. Fast-forward, and she said that not until today did she feel like something was being done.

By noon on Monday, Jackson texted Price saying, a person in the office is moving her.

Now she says she hopes that more people can relocate and that the company mediates all of the affected units before people move in.

"More people need to come together to get something done about it, because it's not making no sense," said Jackson.

Now, Jackson can move to a Renaissance Apartment complex unit or stay at a motel until her current unit is mediated.