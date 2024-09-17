A local nonprofit plans to build a STEM-based resource center in Fort Myers

I WILL Mentorship program is introducing STEMCAT (Community Advancement and Training). The goal is to empower people and invigorate communities through cutting-edge STEM education and workforce development programs.

The founder, Dr. Jesse Bryson, plans to take this concept to the next level by building a stem-based resource center in Fort Myers in front of the Enterprise Center off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Watch below to see the renderings of the center:

A local nonprofit has plans to build a STEM BASED resource center in Fort Myers

He presented conceptual designs of what the three-story resource center could look like, and the council says they really like the idea of having a STEM resource center in the city.

"It's going to be from medical health to vocational training," Bryson said. "And when we say vocational training, we're talking about tomorrow's training, from AI to drone technology and agriculture."

The center wants to lease the lot in front of the Enterprise Center off MLK Boulevard.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson says the proposal to build the center on MLK Boulevard has no cost to the city.

"And offer stem training, not just for youth, but adults as well," Anderson said. "That's very promising, because this offers the ability to prepare people for better paying jobs."

He explains the next steps.

"We agreed to issue a memorandum of understanding that, yes, he would be considered for leasing the land," Anderson explained.

Right now, the city must do two things:

First, it must get approval from the Economic Development Agency, which gave the city grant money to purchase the land.

Second, the city has to offer the lots in a community redevelopment agency area to the public.

"It's a fair, open process that everyone has the opportunity to compete in," Anderson said.

"They showed that they really do mean they want you to come back and invest in the community," says Bryson.

The RFP due date is to be determined.