A Fort Myers man with Parkinson's says cracked sidewalks create hazards in his neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers City Council approved spending $48,000 on a sidewalk condition survey, but some residents say the money would be better spent on actual repairs.

David Birger walks the sidewalks of Monroe Avenue five times a week, but what should be a simple stroll has become a dangerous obstacle course.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report from city council.

"My concerns are mostly because of the children and people with disabilities who have a hard time. I personally have Parkinson's, and it sometimes can come close to falling because of the uneven surface," Birger said.

Throughout the neighborhood, concrete slabs are lifting and cracking, creating dangerous edges that rise as much as two inches. Grass growing between sections pushes up the concrete, creating tripping hazards.

"You can just see the progression. If they aren't taken care of, they're just going to get worse and be more of a hazard," Birger said.

For Birger, who lives with Parkinson's disease, these cracked and uneven sidewalks aren't just an eyesore – they're a daily threat to his safety.

"It's gonna break up the concrete eventually, which will just make it more dangerous," Birger said.

The city does have a "Fix My Fort" app where residents can report infrastructure issues, but Birger and his neighbors say getting actual repairs remains frustrating.

During a recent city council meeting, Fort Myers Public Works requested $48,000 to conduct a sidewalk condition survey. The measure passed, with plans to identify problems, repair them, and ensure safety. However, there's currently no timeline for when repairs might begin.

"How much are they spending on the survey? Around $48,000. How many sidewalks could that fix?" Birger said.

Birger believes the city should prioritize fixing the obvious problems rather than spending money on surveys.

"I'd rather see the money and time put into fixing because it doesn't take a brain surgeon to know there's a problem," Birger said.

For now, Birger and other residents must continue to watch their step, hoping the city will take action before someone gets seriously hurt.

"Could be anybody you know, child trips and falls," Birger said. "It's a danger for young and old."

