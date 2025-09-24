2026 Pride SWFL festival will continue in Fort Myers despite cancellation rumors

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Confusion has swirled around whether Fort Myers will host a Pride festival in 2026, but I did some digging and learned Pride celebrations will continue in the city.

In the past, the festival has never been a city-run event, and now with new organizer partnerships now wanting to move the celebration to downtown Fort Myers, the organizers are required to obtain a permit through the city — which they have applied for.

Pride-SWFL, which has organized the event for more than a decade, is partnering with Visuality, Inc., to bring the 2026 Pride celebration to downtown in front of the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center.

The city of Fort Myers confirmed that Visuality has reached out about taking over the event that traditionally takes place at the Alliance for the Arts. City officials said they have been discussing options for the event and that Visuality submitted an application for June 13, 2026, in front of Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center with a walking parade for a couple of blocks downtown.

"So from our perspective, their permit is underway, just early in the process," a city representative said. "From events team perspective, meetings and discussions have been very positive."

Pride SWFL reps tell us that the collaboration will combine Pride-SWFL's history and legacy with Visuality's continued leadership in providing services, advocacy, and community programs for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies in the region.

More details about the 2026 Pride Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."