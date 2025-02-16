2025 Grand Parade in Edison Festival of Lights was the largest ever
More than 300 groups, including FOX 4 and your Community Correspondents, marched in the parade Saturday night.
Austin Schargorodski
FOX 4 Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls walked alongside the StormFOX weather vehicle in the Grand Parade in the Edison Festival of Lights Saturday night.
WFTX Digital Team
FT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of groups marched before cheering crowds of spectators Saturday night, as the annual Grand Parade in the Edison Festival of Lights once again took over downtown Ft Myers.
The brightly lit participants represented all groups, from law enforcement, to utilities and local businesses, to local community, theater, and church groups, and local broadcast television groups.
See what it was like to march in the parade, with Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski and FOX 4:
At the staging area at Ft Myers High School Saturday afternoon, dozens of volunteers were working hard, scurrying about in golf carts to organize the huge event in near-record heat.
Organizers told FOX 4 it was their largest parade yet, with a whopping 334 groups decked out in lights and showing off their special talents and community support.
Such community support includes the Scripps Howard Fund's Give a Child a Book campaign. FOX 4 helps raise money for the effort every year, and the work ensures children at a local elementary school get to choose several books for free. In the Grand parade, FOX 4 also distributes free books to children along the route.
The parade has been a city staple for nearly every year since 1938.
