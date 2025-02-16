2025 Grand Parade in Edison Festival of Lights was the largest ever

FT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of groups marched before cheering crowds of spectators Saturday night, as the annual Grand Parade in the Edison Festival of Lights once again took over downtown Ft Myers.

Austin Schargorodski Spectators wave in the crowd as vehicles and floats parade by during the annual Grand Parade in the Edison Festival of Lights on February 16, 2025.

The brightly lit participants represented all groups, from law enforcement, to utilities and local businesses, to local community, theater, and church groups, and local broadcast television groups.

See what it was like to march in the parade, with Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski and FOX 4:

At the staging area at Ft Myers High School Saturday afternoon, dozens of volunteers were working hard, scurrying about in golf carts to organize the huge event in near-record heat.

Organizers told FOX 4 it was their largest parade yet, with a whopping 334 groups decked out in lights and showing off their special talents and community support.

The parade has been a city staple for nearly every year since 1938.

