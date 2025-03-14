$100 bid won the Fort Myers Prima Luce land auction

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The foreclosure auction for the property set for the Prima Luce project, a prime piece of real estate in downtown Fort Myers, took place Thursday morning.

The winning bid was $100.

From the Lee County Clerk's Office:

The foreclose sale has concluded; the plaintiff was the only bidder for $100 and they won the auction. Even though the plaintiff won the auction for $100, the plaintiff is still at a loss for the judgment amount since no one placed any bids on the property.

As per the final judgment, the right of redemption was terminated when the certificate of sale was issued (which was today at the conclusion of the sale).

The developer of the Prima Luce project won the auction. Now, he needs to raise almost 37 million dollars to pay off the property's debts.

Bob Macfarlane and his team say they have a new partner willing to pay off the debt and help finally build the luxury waterfront condos.

