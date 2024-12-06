1 injured, 4 rescued in Fort Myers early morning house fire

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive house fire early Friday morning has left one person injured and a family without a home on Blake Street. Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, and saved three dogs from the flames.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m., reducing much of the home to shattered windows, broken walls, and charred rooms. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

Homeowner Eugene Nance said the house had been in his family for generations. The fire caused heavy damage, including shattered windows and collapsed walls. Inspectors have posted a notice preventing anyone from returning to the property.

"My little cousin was in the house. He ran through the fire to get outside. He’s burned and at the hospital now," Nance said.

Nance described how the family first learned of the fire. "The guy across the street called my cousin. He said the house was on fire. My cousin tried calling everyone inside, but no one answered. He rushed over, and the house was a mess," Nance said.

While Nance is grateful his family is safe, he was frustrated by the police response. He said officers handcuffed his younger cousin when she tried to retrieve belongings from the burning house.

"They put her in handcuffs," Nance said. "She didn’t know if the baby was still in there. She was in a panic," he explained.

The Fort Myers Police Department said the woman was "uncooperative" and returned to the home while emergency crews worked. "She was released once the situation was under control," they said in a statement.

Nance said his family is unsure of what to do next. "Everything is unknown. We don’t know what we’re going to do," he said.

The Fort Myers Fire Department ruled the cause of the fire accidental.