Troopers are searching for the driver who hit a Collier County bicyclist

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit a 39-year-old Naples bicyclist on Jan. 4.

According to FHP, the crash happened on Weber Boulevard North and South 5th Avenue Northwest around 6:25 p.m.

The unknown vehicle was going south on Weber, along with the bicyclist, which was ahead of the car.

Troopers say the front of the car hit the woman and she suffered critical injuries.

The driver took off and the vehicle is possibly a newer model Mazda CX 9.

FHP

If you know anything about the crash, you're asked to call FHP or Crimestoppers.