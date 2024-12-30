FHP: Backseat passenger in suspect's car dead following Collier County pursuit

UPDATE 5:10 P.M.:

FHP says the pursuit started after troopers found a 2024 Kia Sedan that took off on I-75 from the Collier County Sheriff's Office earlier on Monday. Deputies put out a BOLO, or Be On The Lookout.

The Kia took off from FHP and was speeding on Logan Boulevard going south, FHP said. The driver, a 25-year-old Miami man, ran a red light and hit four other cars.

The driver had critical injuries and went to the hospital. Troopers say he also had no license and actually had a warrant for fleeing and eluding in Miami-Dade County.

FHP says the passenger, a 30-year-old Miami man and a 24-year-old Miami man, both also had critical injuries. However, the 24-year-old died at the hospital.

The other drivers were all women from 18 to 73-years-old. FHP says they had minor injuries and sustained damage in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Fox 4

UPDATE 4:45 P.M.:

FHP says the backseat passenger of the suspect's vehicle died in the crash.

Troopers say they are working to release more information about the pursuit.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple people are listed as "trauma alerts" following a police pursuit that ended with a crash.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, they were asked to assist Florida Highway Patrol with a pursuit at 1:56 p.m. It's not clear where it started or why, but the chase stopped on Vanderbilt Beach Road and Logan Boulevard.

Deputies say multiple vehicles were hit and multiple people are hurt.

CCSO says the westbound lanes are closed and traffic is at a crawl.

Fox 4 has reached out to FHP for more information. We have a crew headed to the scene.