EVERGLADES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies have responded to a tiger attack at Wooten's Airboats.

According to the report, a tiger was being fed by a caretaker when a 50-year-old male employee at Wooten's, who was not authorized to be near the tiger, had reportedly entered the enclosure.

The tiger then reportedly attacked both of the man's arms.

The man was sent to the hospital by EMS and the tiger has been safely contained by the caretaker.

The tiger is not injured.