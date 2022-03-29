'Thank you for getting out of your car, thank you for being brave when you didn’t have to be, thank you.'

NAPLES, Fla. — “These wonderful people that did come forward know just how thankful I am for them. Some people complained about sitting in traffic for three hours, they got to go home.”

Victoria Martin lost her former spouse, the father of her son, a friend, and a soulmate in a fatal motorcycle crash on Immokalee Road on the night of March 11. Florida Highway Patrol reported that an 82-year-old man made a left turn and hit the rear of 41- year-old Johnny Martin’s motorcycle.

Before Johnny’s death, some strangers, pulled over on the road to be with him and care for him during his last moments alive.

"I was told he was still able to say his name." said Victoria

Victoria posted on Facebook that she was eager to thank and find the people who pulled over on the road and stayed by her husband's side in the final moments. She said that she had made contact with a few of the people but had not with one woman. Victoria is still trying to get in contact to thank that woman who knelt down on the concrete by his head before he passed.

“It takes a special person to stop and help a stranger and I’m so thankful for those people that are there that got out and went by his side and checked on him. My heart reaches out to them too because you don’t forget those kinds of things.”

Victoria said that Johnny started driving a motorcycle about a year ago and that was when he got a whole new family and met a lot of new, amazing people in his life.

“His mom and I discussed it, he was just so happy– so for him to be taken from us is a big tragedy,” she said.

Victoria said she knew Johnny for about 15 years and that they all grew up in Naples together and three years later got engaged.

“There wasn’t a better father, I can say he put Lane first,” Victoria said.

Lane Martin, Victoria, and Johnny’s 10-year-old son are surrounded by loved ones and great family friends.

“Those people that came forward and helped a stranger really made my heart just grow. You don’t get that every day and the world is so scary and as soon as people do something nice you feel like something has been given back to the universe. Thank you for getting out of your car, thank you for being brave when you didn’t have to be, thank you.”

