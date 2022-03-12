Watch
FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Immokalee Road crash

Posted at 12:56 AM, Mar 12, 2022
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a 41-year-old Naples man was killed in a crash.

It happened on Immokalee Road, approaching Woodcrest Drive just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

According to the FHP crash report, an 82-year-old man was driving his car when he made a left turn and hit the right rear wheel of the motorcycle.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and killed as a result of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.

