Temporary closures in Big Cypress Preserve for prescribed burns

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 13:53:14-04

OCHOPEE, Fla. — The Big Cypress National Preserve has issued temporary closures in multiple areas for prescribed burns beginning Monday, June 12.

Temporary area closures will be in effect for East Hinson and Airplane B and C Rx through June 18.

The following trails are affected by the burns and will be closed:

  • Hinson Trail
  • Concho Billie Trail
  • TRU 62
  • TRU 62E
  • TRU 61
  • TRU 61W
  • TRU 8
  • TRU 8W
  • TRU 6
  • TRU 6W
  • TRU 65
  • TRU 66
  • TRU 68
  • TRU 1
  • TRU 67
  • TRU 70
  • TRU 69
  • TRU 71
  • TRU 2
  • TRU 3
  • TRU 72
  • TRU 4
  • TRU 4S
  • TRU 5
  • TRU 75

Prescribed burns are carefully planned fires that help manage the preserve. It is one of the best ways to create diverse habitats, manage endangered species and reduce the threat of destructive wildfires like we saw earlier this year.

