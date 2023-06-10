Temporary closures in Big Cypress Preserve for prescribed burns

OCHOPEE, Fla. — The Big Cypress National Preserve has issued temporary closures in multiple areas for prescribed burns beginning Monday, June 12.

Temporary area closures will be in effect for East Hinson and Airplane B and C Rx through June 18.

The following trails are affected by the burns and will be closed:



Hinson Trail

Concho Billie Trail

TRU 62

TRU 62E

TRU 61

TRU 61W

TRU 8

TRU 8W

TRU 6

TRU 6W

TRU 65

TRU 66

TRU 68

TRU 1

TRU 67

TRU 70

TRU 69

TRU 71

TRU 2

TRU 3

TRU 72

TRU 4

TRU 4S

TRU 5

TRU 75

Prescribed burns are carefully planned fires that help manage the preserve. It is one of the best ways to create diverse habitats, manage endangered species and reduce the threat of destructive wildfires like we saw earlier this year.