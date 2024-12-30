Several injured in Alligator Alley four-car crash involving Road Ranger truck

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash involving a Road Ranger truck on Alligator Alley.

SEE THE LIFEFLIGHT BELOW:

flight alligator alley.m4v

Troopers say the crash happened at Mile Marker 87, which is between the Miles City and Marco Island exits. Several people are injured, according to FHP.

Fox 4 caught a LifeFlight helicopter taking off from the area, which shut down I-75 in both directions.

The right lane going south is blocked and the southbound left lane is open.

The crash is under investigation.