Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Several injured in Alligator Alley four-car crash involving Road Ranger truck

LifeFlight could be seen taking off from I-75
Alligator Alley crash
FDOT
Alligator Alley crash
Posted
and last updated

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a four-vehicle crash involving a Road Ranger truck on Alligator Alley.

SEE THE LIFEFLIGHT BELOW:

flight alligator alley.m4v

Troopers say the crash happened at Mile Marker 87, which is between the Miles City and Marco Island exits. Several people are injured, according to FHP.

Fox 4 caught a LifeFlight helicopter taking off from the area, which shut down I-75 in both directions.

The right lane going south is blocked and the southbound left lane is open.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.