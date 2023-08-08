Seven semifinalists named in Naples Police Chief search

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police Department has announced the semifinalists for the open police chief position.
Below are the names of the 7 candidates.
- Ciro Dominguez
- Dean Smith
- John McNiff
- Kristen Ziman
- Matthew Fletcher
- Reo Hatfield
- Richard Clements
There will be another round of virtual interviews at the end of the month.
The selection team will then narrow down the list to the top candidates that will come for in-person meetings in mid-September.
The City hopes to make an offer by the end of September.
Chief of Police Thomas Weschler announced his retirement from the Naples Police Department in June.
I’ve had the privilege of working shoulder to shoulder with some of the finest sworn and civilian police personnel. It has been an honor to serve and protect the citizens of this community and to mentor some of the finest officers.
Chief Thomas Weschler