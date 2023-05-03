Naples Police Chief to retire after nearly 15 years of service

NAPLES, Fla. — Chief of Police Thomas Weschler has announced his retirement from the Naples Police Department.
Effective June 30, 2023, Chief Weschler will retire from the position, which he held for nearly 15 years.
Before coming to NPD in 2008, Weschler served with the Miami Beach Police Department for 30 years.
During his career, Chief Weschler worked as a detective in Major Crimes, the Juvenile Unit and the Narcotics Unit.
I’ve had the privilege of working shoulder to shoulder with some of the finest sworn and civilian police personnel. It has been an honor to serve and protect the citizens of this community and to mentor some of the finest officers.
Chief Thomas Weschler