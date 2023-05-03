Naples Police Chief to retire after nearly 15 years of service

NAPLES, Fla. — Chief of Police Thomas Weschler has announced his retirement from the Naples Police Department.

Effective June 30, 2023, Chief Weschler will retire from the position, which he held for nearly 15 years.

Before coming to NPD in 2008, Weschler served with the Miami Beach Police Department for 30 years.

During his career, Chief Weschler worked as a detective in Major Crimes, the Juvenile Unit and the Narcotics Unit.