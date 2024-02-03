Set For Saturday with "Cars on 5th" in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Get all set for the Naples Automotive Experience this weekend, with the goal to raise $1.5 million for St. Matthew's House.

St. Matthew's House provides food, emergency shelter and programs that help people conquer addiction and substance abuse.

You can support St. Matthew's House and check out some impressive cars by heading to downtown Naples for the 20th annual "Cars on 5th" on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event features more than 700 cars, including 150+ Ferraris and other exotic and vintage muscle cars, exhibited along 5th Avenue South. Shelby American will be displaying their new Shelby Series 2 to the public for the first time! Free shuttle service will be available to attendees on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with parking and pickup at Collier County Government Center, U.S. 41 and Airport Pulling Road. You can purchase tickets for the event here.