Second arrest made in shallow-grave murder

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County investigators announced a second arrest made in connection with the late 2021 discovery of a body in a shallow grave.

42-year-old Monica Petrosian is charged with accessory after-the-fact for second-degree murder.

Detectives previously arrested 35-year-old Michael Allen Pritchard, 35, on Dec. 3. Pritchard has been held without bond since his arrest Dec. 3, 2021.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

A witness told investigators Pritchard confessed to shooting the victim and burying the body next to Pritchard's 10th Ave. NE home.

“Two people preyed on a vulnerable member of our community and now both are in custody,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “Detectives have worked nonstop on this case since this horrific crime. They should be commended for their diligence, hard work and persistence which led to this second arrest.”