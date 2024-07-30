SAFETY & SECURITY: How Collier County is keeping students safe with new tech

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County Public Schools is sharing how it's keeping students and staff safe heading into the school year.

The district is responsible for protecting more than 47,000 students. At Aubrey Rogers High School, they're using technology to do that starting with the doors.

A new state law requires all doors to be locked during the day. The district says it has done this for decades, but now, they're using badges to get into doors electronically rather than keys.

It will lock behind people and teachers cannot unlock for a long period of time.

The electronic doors will go into all schools over the next few years.

At the high school, you can see out the windows, but no one can see inside. Also, digital clocks can display messages during drills or a real situation.

Fox 4 Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp asked the district for the schools without technology, what is being done to keep those students safe.

"So we have multiple cameras at every single school, you have single points of entry at every single school," said communications director Chad Oliver. "You have video doorbell at every single school."

At the same high school, there are lockdown buttons covered by a clear case. If anyone feels unsafe, they can hit the button and put the school into a lockdown.

Teachers can also put a school into lockdown using their cell phone.

New this year — every school will have a sign in each classroom that says "LOCKDOWN AREA." The district says it will help everyone know where to go during a drill or lockdown.