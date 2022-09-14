North Naples new high school named after Sheriff Aubrey Rogers

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A new high school coming to Collier County will be named after former Sheriff Aubrey Rogers who led the CCSO Youth Relations program in 1977.

The Aubrey Rogers High School located in North Naples is scheduled to open in August 2023.

Sheriff Rogers not only played a large part in the start-up of the Collier County Junior Deputy League for youth to be mentored by deputies but also helped establish Junior Deputy Day at the Collier County Fair. He also was the one who introduced the groundbreaking concept of putting deputies in schools.

“I truly cannot think of a more fitting name for this school. Sheriff Rogers demonstrated his commitment to our community’s young people again and again throughout his career,” said Sheriff Kevin Rambosk. “I want to thank Collier County Public Schools for allowing the community to have input in the naming process, the many community members who voted, and the Collier County School Board for supporting this appropriate tribute to Sheriff Rogers and his legacy.”

The former Sheriff Rogers’ son, Cpl. Dan Rogers shared that he and his family are thankful to the school board.

"We know if he were here today he would say that this is the highest honor he could have ever received,” Cpl. Rogers said. “Even with the passing of time, his commitment to Collier County and its citizens, especially its youth, has not been forgotten, and this is a true testament to that.”

The new high school’s sports team will be named the "Patriots" to honor Sheriff Rogers’ service in the army.

Sheriff Rogers was born on August 27, 1926, and eventually moved to Naples when he was 31 years old. At a young age, Rogers knew he wanted to career in law enforcement. His great uncle, a U.S. Marshal, along with his best friend's father greatly influenced Rogers' life.

At 22, Rogers worked for the Fort Myers Police Dep and eventually worked for the Everglades jail. During Rogers' time at CCSO, the 1975 Florida Governor, Rueben Askew, appointed Rogers as the sheriff of Collier County.

Rogers served as sheriff of Collier Couty until 1989.

On March 10, 2022, Rogers died at the age of 83.