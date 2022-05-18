Naples Zoo announces arrival of new Malayan tiger

NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Zoo announced the arrival of a six-year-old Malayan tiger to its collection on Wednesday.

The male tiger takes the place of the late Eko, who was shot and killed by Collier County deputies while trying to release his grip on a man who stuck his arm in the enclosure.

Malayan tigers are critically endangered, with an estimated population of less than 200 in the wild.

"The goal of having a tiger at the Zoo is to inspire guests to learn more about tigers and how they can help them in the wild," staff said in a statement.

The tiger comes to Naples via the Virginia Zoo, where he and his brother were born in January 2016.

It is not yet named; the zoo says it will give him an official name through a donor-supported auction at November's annual Zoo Gala.