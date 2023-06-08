Naples Pride prepares for festival, moves drag shows inside for safety, president says

NAPLES, Fla. — Recent laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which opponents say target the LGBTQ+ community, are changing how Naples Pride hosts their annual festival, happening on June 10.

One law changes where organizations like Naples Pride can have drag queen shows. They moved this year's show inside the Norris Center Gulfshore Playhouse rather than having it on stage at Cambier Park where the main festival is.

"By moving it inside I think that’s what saved us really," said Naples Pride president Cori Craciun. "It's really just keeping everybody safe."

The decision came before the laws were signed. Craciun says it came down to not only safety and easing pressure off law enforcement.

"It’s because of the backlash we got from some community members," she explained. "We had a lot of unhappy people from our own community because of it, they felt like we are backing down."

Craciun is also talking about backlash from Naples City Council meetings earlier this year. Naples Pride had to battle for the festival permit, and much of the debate centered around drag.

"I felt like a lot of people didn’t really know what drag was and really what we do," she said. "It’s really these laws affecting everybody. It’s a hostile environment."

Under the rule changes, businesses cannot allow children inside if there's a drag show. Cities also cannot issue permits for events where drag will be performed in front of children.

Some, including council member Terry Hutchison, argued that drag shows sexualize children.

"This is exposing sexually explicit activity to children. I’m not okay with that," he said during a meeting earlier this year.

Research from the Department of Education and Journal of Pediatrics shows no connection between sexual orientation and child sexual abuse.

Craciun says because of the move, they had to cut performers from 25 to 10, and have three specific times for shows. Inside the Gulfshore Playhouse, people can pay $25 for VIP, which includes two drink tickets, admission to the festival and to see the show. They will have three wristbands to make sure everyone is of age.

No one under 18 can see the drag show because of the new law. Though different, Craciun says with the new VIP area, they could raise even more money for the Pride Center as this festival is the biggest fundraiser of the year.

With the performers inside, Craciun says they had to find entertainment for the Cambier Park stage, which is usually 75% drag shows.

This gave Naples Pride the opportunity to have more bands and performers. The festival will also have 110 vendors this year, which is more than last year.

Despite the changes, Craciun says this process has been about compromise and the community.

"By showing up, it’s how you show your support for the community," she said. "It was very important that we have it."

The festival is on June 10 at Cambier Park and admission is $5. Like every year, Naples Police will be there. They told Fox 4, "The Police Department has been in the process of continuing to repair cameras that were damaged during Hurricane Ian and has also integrated additional measures to enhance security within city parks and facilities."

Because of recent legislation, Naples Pride will host a town hall at the Norris Center on June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where experts will talk about the new laws and what they mean for the LGBTQ+ community.