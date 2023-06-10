Naples Pride hosts 2023 festival with theme 'Rise, resist, presist'

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples PrideFest 2023 was in Cambier Park Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The all-inclusive, family-friendly event featured live music, a magic show, yoga and painting, along with food and drinks and a variety of booths.

The drag show portion of the festival was held inside at the Norris Center Gulfshore Playhouse. The performance was 18+ only — a change that was made in response to recent legislation signed by Governor DeSantis.

The theme for this year's event was "rise, resist, persist," as Naples Pride faced scrutiny from City Council members and Naples residents earlier this year.

This is the fifth annual PrideFest since the event began in 2017.