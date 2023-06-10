Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Naples Pride hosts 2023 festival with theme 'Rise, resist, presist'

NaplePride.jpg
Fox 4 News
NaplePride.jpg
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-10 12:32:59-04

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples PrideFest 2023 was in Cambier Park Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The all-inclusive, family-friendly event featured live music, a magic show, yoga and painting, along with food and drinks and a variety of booths.

The drag show portion of the festival was held inside at the Norris Center Gulfshore Playhouse. The performance was 18+ only — a change that was made in response to recent legislation signed by Governor DeSantis.

The theme for this year's event was "rise, resist, persist," as Naples Pride faced scrutiny from City Council members and Naples residents earlier this year.

This is the fifth annual PrideFest since the event began in 2017.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!