Naples Pride Fest application vote expected Wednesday

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — This application vote has been pushed back several times since it was first presented at the February 1st council meeting.

Since then, we have seen a number of protests and support for the Naples Pride event.

On February 1st, the special event application was submitted for Pride Fest.

It is scheduled to take place on June 10th.

The council addressed it again two weeks later and came up with a list of questions for the event organizers.

Those included a security plan, a CBD vendor at last year's event, and on-stage entertainment.

This morning, Naples Pride Fest organizers will unveil a presentation, they say, addresses all of the council's concerns.

It is important to point out, that the only concern the special event staff had about last year's event, was the selling of CBD products.

The committee says those have been addressed by Pride Fest and the special event committee does not have any conflicts with it going forward.