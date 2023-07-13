Naples man describes alligator attack in 911 call

NAPLES, Fla. — A 79-year-old Naples man is recovering after being bit by an alligator early Thursday morning. Florida Wildlife Conservation says he was walking at the Forest Glen Golf Course and Country Club when the gator attacked him.

In a 911 call obtained by Fox 4, the man calmly described what happened.

"I just got bit by an alligator in my community and I’m walking home," the man told the dispatcher. "I was just strolling along listening to my radio listening to Willie’s Roadhouse."

In a casual tone, the man told dispatchers around 5 a.m. Thursday the alligator bit him. FWC says the man was bit on the knee. While waiting for help, he told dispatchers he wrapped his t-shirt around it to stop the bleeding.

"There’s a lot of skin ripped off I can see," he said.

The man told dispatchers it was around three feet long. Though when trappers got there, it ended up being 6'9" female alligator.

"Go figure, out for a walk to stay healthy," he told the dispatcher who replied, "and you get bit by an alligator."

Gators are not uncommon in Florida, and it's a sight Forest Glen homeowner Greg Sheppard is used to seeing.

"They’re crossing our fairways and golf course all the time," he said.

Sheppard said the attack doesn't make him nervous, though local naturalist Ranger Rob Howell says you should be aware of them.

"If you’re going next to the water with a small animal or splashing or making the sounds of their prey, which are fish or herd fish or small mammals getting a drink, you’re going to attract their attention," Howell explained.

In this case, the man says it was dark out and it's not clear why the gator attacked, though Ranger Rob has an idea.



"When a gator truly goes after a human to attack, most of the time it’s to defend to their territory or their nest because you’re getting too close to a nest," Howell explained. "If you get to close to a nest, gators are one of the few reptiles that are really good moms and they’re going to protect their nests of over 50 eggs."

The alligator was in the middle of the road, according to the man. Even with that, Ranger Rob says if you see a body of water and cannot see the bottom, it's safe to assume there's an alligator in there.

"Do not feed gators. Do not interact with gators because once a gator associates humans with food, they don’t see it as a handout," Howell explained. "Obviously you can go kayaking, you can go swimming on beaches on that. I wouldn’t go swimming in rivers."

FWC says the gator was found by deputies nearby and witnesses confirmed it attacked the man.



The man was taken to the hospital by helicopter and was later discharged.

A contracted nuisance trapper came out and took the alligator. It's not clear what's going to happen to it. FWC says it can be sold to a farm or it will likely be killed for its meat and hide.

Incidents like this are rare. There were 11 attacks in 2022 and nine in 2021. Even with such low numbers, residents in the area say they're going to stay vigilant.

"To be mindful, especially at night, at dusk, that’s a time to be watchful for gators," Sheppard said.

A gator the man attacked told dispatchers, "it’s not the animal’s fault."

Fox 4 reached out to the golf course and they declined to comment.