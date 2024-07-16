"MULTIPLE WOMEN": Priest arrested in Ave Maria; assault & child porn accusations

AVE MARIA, Fla. — A child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of a Catholic priest at his Ave Maria home.

But investigators says he's sexually assaulted multiple women - and they're looking for more survivors.

The Waco, TX Police Department says "credible information" connected to a 2012 sexual assault was reported last March involving a Catholic priest named Father Anthony Odiong.

Waco, TX Police Department

The details revealed just a few months ago caused investigators to look into a case of the possession of child pornography - leading to Odiong's arrest on July 16, 2024 at his home in Ave Maria by the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He is now in custody at the Collier County Jail awaiting extradition.

He's currently charged with one count of possession or promotion of child pornography.

But this story does not end here.

The investigation has revealed other survivors, Waco Police announced on Tuesday.

Multiple women have come forward with experiences similar to the initial victim's allegations, police say.

Accusations against Odiong include sexual assault, groping, and financial abuse.

Waco, TX Police Department

The Waco Police Department believes there are even more survivors.

Police say Odiong served as a Catholic priest at St. Peters Catholic Student Center in Waco, Texas, as well as St. Mary’s of the Assumption in West, Texas, from 2007 to 2012. The department says he also served in Luling, Louisiana, from around 2015 to 2023.

"To those who have come forward, we applaud your courage amidst having to relive

your unspeakable experience. To the additional survivors, we are committed to the pursuit of justice and want you to know that you can come forward without the risk of being publicly identified. You can speak to Detective Bradley DeLange directly, who will explain how we are committed to ensuring your confidentiality. Det. DeLange can be reached at 254 750-7609.



Respect for your experience is our highest priority. You will not be required to go to court if you don’t prefer, nor will your name be made public. If you have been victimized by Anthony Odiong anywhere in the United States, we need to hear from you." Waco Police Department

FOX 4's Shari Armstrong has reached out to the Diocese of Venice in case Odiong has any ties to churches in Southwest Florida. Initial indications are "no", but officials are confirming and will follow up with FOX 4.