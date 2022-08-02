Marco Patriots return home after helping those affected by flash floods in Kentucky

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The Marco Patriots are headed home Tuesday after helping with recovery efforts in Kentucky.

The non-profit left Friday to help those impacted by the flooding. The group said they spent a lot of time delivering supplies to people living in the hollers who were cut off from help because the bridges were washed away in the flood.

The group also created a food station where they served about 5,000 meals.

Erin Milchman is a co-founder of the disaster response group that was founded in 2017. She said this is one of the worst flash floods she has ever seen.

Marco Patriots see damage after flash flood in Kentucky

“Driving through those hollers and seeing the destruction really affects you,” Milchman said. “There were mobile homes that were lifted off their platforms and taken down the street hundreds and hundreds of feet. There were cars flipped over in the creeks and stray dogs everywhere. It’s really terrible.”

Marco Patriots drive by and see damage from Kentucky flash flood

The group said they won’t be making another trip up to take supplies. However, they will be collecting donations and keeping in touch with other non-profits in the area - that way, those groups can buy what they need at that moment.

To learn more about how you can help, go to the Marco Patriots website.