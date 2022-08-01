Marco Patriots aid in Kentucky flood relief

A Southwest Florida-based humanitarian aid group is supporting Kentucky residents impacted by devastating floods.

Marco Patriots traveled to flood-hit Kentuckians over the weekend, providing food and water in areas hardest hit by more than a week of torrential rainfall.

Volunteers set up a barbecue and served about 2,300 meals on Sunday. The group says they are in desperate need of more drinking water.

All the water they initially brought, some 19,000 bottles, was distributed in a matter of hours.

As of Monday morning, 28 people have been confirmed dead, with as many as 30 still unaccounted for.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says rescue operations could extend for several weeks, especially as rain continues to be forecast in the region.