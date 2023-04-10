Man breaks into Naples Police Department, steals police uniform and vest carrier

NAPLES, Fla. — A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the Naples Police Department and stealing a police uniform along with some gear.

According to a police report, on April 8 an officer was in the building with their duffle bag. After walking away from it, the officer noticed it was gone. The officer found it in the kitchen with unknown wet clothes in it.

When they looked outside, they noticed the hose was running. Security cameras showed a man, later identified as Joseph Moulton, forcibly trying to pull on the west door.

He's seen on video getting inside and entered a beach patrol vehicle. When he left, cameras showed him wearing green tactical pants, a blue Naples police uniform shirt and a vest carrier.

Officers looked inside the beach car, where they found Moulton's wallet.

Two hours later, Naples Police got a call from a local gas station about a man exhibiting suspicious behavior. The clerk said he came in the store wearing a deputy jacket with a name on it. The clerk also said the person appeared to be intoxicated or high when he walked in.

When police got there, he was gone. They tracked down his car to the Bayfront parking lot hours later.

They observed a shirtless man, with a physical description matching Moulton's. He attempted to hide in the bushes, according to a police report. Moulton surrendered to officers and has been charged with two counts of burglary and grand theft.