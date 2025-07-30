Man arrested for posing as Naples coach, selling tickets for fake NFL raffle

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says one man has been arrested after pretending to be a Naples coach, and operating a fake raffle for tickets to a Jets vs. Bucs game.

Deputies say they were contacted by Naples Gators, Inc. by multiple victims about someone going door-to-door - claiming to represent their organization.

CCSO

Investigators say Jacob Donald Thielking, 38, claimed to be a coach for the Naples Gators and sold fake raffle tickets for an upcoming Tampa Bay Bucs vs. New York Jets game.

The suspect was seen carrying a white, three-ring binder that said, “Pop Warner Little Scholars.”

Thielking was arrested on Monday near the intersection of Radio Road and Radio Lane.

Detectives say they found him with a binder full of fraudulent raffle tickets.

The sheriff's office says Thielking is not associated with the Naples Gators youth football league, and the raffle was fake.

Naples Gators is a charity organization for Pop Warner Youth Football and Cheerleading.

Thielking now faces multiple felony fraud charges including misrepresentation of a charitable organization. Investigators says he was out on bond from Manatee County on grand theft and fraud charges - including exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.

Deputies believe there could be more victims.

Thielking was seen in multiple neighborhoods including:

Royal Wood

Wilshire Lakes

Heritage Greens

Tuscany Cove

Indigo Lakes



Detectives believe there COULD be additional victims in other communities.

If you believe you might have been scammed by Thielking, you can call the sheriff's office's "Before You Pay Hotline" at 239-252-CALL (2255).

The sheriff's office says that number is staffed by a Financial Crimes deputy M-F 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

You can also call the CCSO non-emergency line at 239-252-9300.

Sheriff Rambosk offers these tips to help protect yourself from similar schemes:

