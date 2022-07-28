Man arrested after standoff with Collier deputies faces new battery charges

NAPLES, Fla. — A 64-year-old man who was arrested after firing a gun inside his home during a standoff with deputies faces new charges of resisting an officer with violence.

On July 9, 2022, Collier County deputies responded to the location of Wildflower Circle in Naples after a caller reported there were gunshots coming from a man's home.

According to the report, when deputies arrived at the suspect's home, identified as Eugene Paul Teter, they heard him shouting something from inside. Deputies continued to knock and Teter allegedly fired two more rounds through the front door. According to the report, deputies then retreated to safety, and SWAT was paged,

CCSO says that SWAT attempted to make contact with Teter and he fired more rounds through the door. According to the report, one round hit the windshield of the neighbor’s vehicle across the street.

Teter was later apprehended by SWAT and taken to NCH North to receive treatment for injuries.

A few weeks later, on July 25, 2022, a Deputy at Naples Jail center was escorting Teter to receive medical treatment when he lunged at the Deputy.

According to the report, Teter is now charged with one count of battery and one count of resisting an officer with violence.