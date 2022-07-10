Man hospitalized after hours-long standoff in Collier County

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after an hours-long standoff in Collier County that finally ended Sunday morning.

This all happened along the 15000 block of Windflower Circle in Naples.

The Collier County Sheriff's Department said they received a call after 9:30 p.m. Saturday that a person was shooting a gun outside of his window. Deputies said the man also started shooting at them through the door when they arrived. They said the man also shot at SWAT when they were called to the scene to assist, and that's when they fired back.

It wasn't until 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning when the man was finally apprehended. Deputies said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from one of the K9s and a bullet wound to the ear.

“Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution.”

The incident remains an active investigation and charges are pending.

