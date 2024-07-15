2 LIFE SENTENCES: Man sentenced after woman's found dead in Naples parking lot

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a man was sentenced to life in prison nearly 4 years after a woman was found dead in a Home Depot parking lot in East Naples.

Kenneth Rajendra Tannassee was sentenced to life in prison as a prison releasee reoffender, for Second Degree Murder.

He was also sentenced to ife in prison for Tampering with a Witness following a four-day trial in February.

The State Attorney's Office says the woman was found in the driver's seat of a car at the hardware store's Airport Pulling Road South location.

This happened on August 21, 2020.

Witnesses told investigators Tannassee was pacing back and forth outside of car saying "give it to me", while the woman responded "I have nothing to give you."

He then stabbed her twice in the neck, and fled the scene.

Deputies from the Collier County Sheriff's Office located Tannassee not too far from the scene with the same clothing, as well as the victim's blood on his hands, leg, and arm.

The State Attorney's office says Tannassee also called a witness in the case from jail and threatened him by confronting him with the knowledge of his home address - impacting the witnesses' cooperation and leading to the second charge in the case.