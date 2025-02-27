Lehigh man arrested for at least five armed robberies in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Lehigh Acres man who they say is connected to a string of armed robberies across different counties.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Townsend went into a Little Caesar's on Wednesday night at 525 N. 15th St. in Immokalee.

Townsend went in wearing all black clothing, black gloves, a ski mask and a bag, deputies say. The sheriff's office said Townsend pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money.

He took off with an undisclosed amount of cash, but deputies were able to catch him.

Deputies spotted a Mini Cooper on ake Trafford Road and State Road 29. The driver, a woman, got out while deputies say Townsend jumped into the driver's seat and took off. At the same time, a child was in the backseat.

A police pursuit started, but ended about 10 miles away in Hendry County.

Christopher Arrick Townsend, 37, of Lehigh Acres, was arrested after detectives said he robbed the Little Caesar’s Pizza at 525 N. 15th St. in Immokalee and then led deputies on a pursuit that ended in Hendry County.

They say he was wearing the clothing matching the description in the armed robbery, and had other items that had been seen in the store.

Deputies say Townsend is responsible for five armed robberies in Collier County. In all of them, the sheriff's office says the same car was involved in all of them. He would drive it, but deputies say it's owned by a family member.

They believe he's also connected to other armed robberies in neighboring counties.

Townsend is in the Hendry County Jail and is waiting to be sent to Collier County to face charges of armed robbery and fleeing and eluding.

More charges are expected to follow.