Homeowner consultant gives advice for families suffering after Collier construction company bankruptcy

NAPLES, Fla. — After Metro Home Builders Inc., a Collier County construction company, filed for bankruptcy, families were left scrambling to complete their unfinished homes in Naples.

Silvia Cero and her husband Chris Cero said theirs is one of the around 60 homes that remain unfinished.

“We would go to the office and nobody was there and it was consecutively day after day until we are like 'Hey what’s going on?'” said Silva Cero.

Frank Regueyra, President of Origins Consulting LLC. in Collier County, spoke with Fox 4 about what the path forward looks like for these families.

“At some point, attorneys are going to get involved, more than likely," said Regueyra.

Families like the Ceron's said finishing the home takes top priority.

“They were going to finish our home with the latest pull on our loan which was $45,000. The quotes we were getting ranged from $186,000 to $194,000,” said Silvia Ceron.

Regueyra said families who have to finish their homes on their own need to look for trusted contractors, receive multiple bid offers and document everything.

“They need to start documenting everything, they gotta start looking at their contract, get copies of all the emails, text messages, everything they have done they have to take pictures of what has been completed and what hasn’t been completed, copies of their draw request,” said Regueyra.

Regueyra said those documents will come in handy for families who end up entering a courtroom.

In the email to the Ceron’s, Metro Home Builders Inc. owner Alberto Hernandez said the company had suffered from inflation and supply chain issues.

“You know COVID messed things up, material, supplies, everything else,” said Regueyra.

Regardless, Regueyra said families need help moving forward.

“Where are we going to come up with the rest of that money,” asked Silvia Ceron.

“When I have been reading about this its like and I know people that are going through it..i'm like this is just not right,” said Regueyra.

To connect with Regueyra and Origins Consulting LLC. CLICK HERE.

