Naples builder files for bankruptcy costing families more money to finish homes

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County construction company, Metro Home Builders Inc. filed for bankruptcy and has now stranded families in the middle of the building process to pay what they said is four times the amount to finish or lose their new home.

Chris and Silvia Ceron are one of the families caught in the middle of a build who said on Aug. 1 received an email alerting them Metro Home Builders Inc. had filed for bankruptcy.

“They were going to finish our home with the latest pull on our loan which was $45,000. The quotes we were getting ranged from $186,000 to $194,000,” said Silvia Ceron.

That is more than four times the amount Ceron said it will cost for a new contractor to finish the work on their home.

“Where are we going to come up with that extra money?” is a question that the Ceron families said they've asked themselves often.

Ultimately, the Ceron's said they need to fend for themselves, or their home won't get done.

“I don't do this for a living I'm all about music I'm a DJ so listening to all this contractor and building and permits and going here and there..." said Chris.

“Like step one to step 20 and like what has to be done first, we are now assuming that role.." said Silvia.

“We have to become contractors,” said Chris.

Chris Ceron said their new role has taught them to reach out to the contractors who Metro Home Builders Inc. were already in contact with, hoping to be quoted a similar price.

“We reach out locally to the people that have already done part of the house, the rough electric the rough this the rough a/c and we are working with them and they have been very nice that they are helping us in regards to giving us the same quote they gave Mr. Hernandez," said Chris Ceron.

Fox 4 did reach out to Metro Home Builders Inc. owner Alberto Hernandez’s lawyer who said they are still working to see if Mr. Hernandez wanted to speak with us.

In the email sent to the Ceron family, it showed Hernandez putting part of the blame on inflation plus material shortages.

On Wednesday, the Ceron's said a Gofundme pageand a positive attitude was their only answer moving forward.

“So I guess it's just, dust yourself off, it is what it is, how can my wife and I get into this home,” said Chris Ceron.

