'Full of mysteries': Collier County digs up history in three time capsules

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — This year marks 200 years since Collier County was officially created. History was made in those two centuries, and we're now getting a look at it from inside time capsules the county opened this week.

"I think history helps us connect to each other and to the past," said Amanda Townsend, director of Collier County Museums.

It's history dug up 47 years later. A time capsule, put into the ground July 7, 1976 and opened in 2023.

"There is a little booklet of zoning regulations that could fit in your pocket," Townsend said. "One of the fun things that we found were some seeds, some heirloom seeds or tomatoes and watermelons."

They also found a lot of documents, though some were damaged by Ian.

"One of the reasons we like to put documents in time capsules is because they preserve really well," Townsend said.

This year also marks the 100th year of the first Board of Commissioners meeting in Collier County.

"History is fascinating. It’s full of mysteries," Townsend said.

Mysteries, found in another time capsule opened this week. The Collier County Sheriff's Office sealed one in 1998, opening it on the 100th year anniversary of the sheriff's office.

"It brought back a lot of great memories," said Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, who was the Naples City Manager 25 years ago. "Something we don’t see anymore are VHS tapes that were placed inside. Of course we have old budgets and old newspaper articles."

They're now adding this to their mobile museum.

"We think we’re going to keep it and just adjust it each year going back with information that we find that’s historical," Rambosk explained.

Though not as old, the county dug up its final time capsule from 2013 at the Naples Depot Museum, dedicated by the Collier County Library.

Inside you can find things like documents, a panther paw print and USB drive.

"We have to learn from our past so that we can become a better society," Townsend said.

To keep our history going, Townsend says they're going to put together another time capsule, potentially in the one used in 1976.

"We’re going to assess it a little bit and make sure it will be appropriate to maintain whatever the contents are for 53 years," she said.

Instead of burying it, Townsend says they will likely put it inside the museum archival system. Now they're asking the community, what would you put in it?

You can write down your answers at the museum at 3331 Tamiami Trail where you can also check out the time capsule exhibits.