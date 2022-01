COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A former Naples elementary school teacher was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for 20 counts of child molestation.

Hector Castro Manley pleaded no contest to the charges, according to court documents. As part of the sentencing he must register as a sex offender and must wear an ankle monitor once released. He is also ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution and court costs.

Manley was arrested in 2019 after three victims reported him to authorities.